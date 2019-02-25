When the going gets tough, seniors get going.

With just a few games left in her illustrious collegiate career, Macy Miller of South Dakota State is coming up big for her teammates in the stretch run of the 2018-19 season.

The senior guard is the Summit League Player of the Week for the second time this season after averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in a pair of SDSU wins last week.

During those two games, the Mitchell native shot 55 percent from the floor and a blistering 67 percent from the three-point line.

After scoring 12 points, pulling down five rebounds, and dishing off six assists in a win over Purdue-Fort Wayne Wednesday (February 20), Miller was clutch in a come-from-behind win over South Dakota Sunday (February 24).

Against the Coyotes, Miller scored a game-high 28 points on 70 percent shooting from the floor. She also had eight rebounds and three assists while connecting on a career-high 12 free throws

The weekly honor is the 11th of Miller's career at South Dakota State.

This week, Miller plays her final regular season game in Brookings as the Jackrabbits host Western Illinois Saturday (March 2) at 2:00 PM.