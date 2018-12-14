Friday night history was made in Brookings as SDSU star Macy Miller became the all time leading scorer in school history.

It took her only 38 seconds to get back to back three pointers and reach the milestone, allowing her to pass Shannon Schlagel's 1,887 points.

On the night, Miller would end up with 21 points and her current point total sits at 1,905.

Miller has been a dominant force offensively for the Jacks ever since she showed up on campus as a freshman.

Her tremendous handles accompanied by her shot making ability has made her so hard to slow down.

She needs just 373 points to put her into the record books as the all time leading scorer in Summit League history as well.

SDSU would go on to defeat Savannah State 97-49 at Frost Arena.