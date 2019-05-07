South Dakota State’s Aaron Johnston Selected to Team USA Staff

South Dakota State women's head coach Aaron Johnston's success in building the Jackrabbits into one of the top mid-major programs in the nation continues to be noticed around the basketball world.

Johnston has now been selected as one of four court coaches for USA Basketball's U19 team trials which will be used to pick the roster for the 2019 World Cup and Pan American Games.

The World Cup tournament runs July 20-28 in Thailand. The Pan American Games are July 26 - August 11 in Peru.

Johnston, the winningest coach in SDSU history, just completed his 19th season in Brookings. He will be joined on the Team USA staff by Lisa Fortier (Gonzaga), Nikki McCray-Penson (Old Dominion) and DeLisha Milton-Jones (Pepperdine) for the trials which take place May 16-20 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

At South Dakota State, Johnston's teams have a combined record of 469-156 (.750), with nine Summit League Championship titles and 13 postseason appearances.

Johnston is a four-time Summit League Coach of the Year four times (2008, 2009, 2012, 2014).