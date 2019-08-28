South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery Announces Groundbreaking

On Wednesday morning, Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs announce that the state will break ground on the first-ever South Dakota State Veteran Cemetery on September 9th.

The 6-million dollar grant to build this cemetery is from the National Cemetery Administration. This final resting place for war heroes will not only benefit South Dakota veterans but surrounding states as well, like Iowa and Minnesota.

Governor Noem states in the release, "This project isn’t just about building another cemetery. This project is a tribute to patriots. “This cemetery will immortalize the sacrifices that have been made for our freedoms. It’s a real way we can show gratitude to those who have served and show the next generation that sacrifice doesn’t go unnoticed.”

72,000 veterans live in the state of South Dakota alone. The 60-acre cemetery will be located just north of Sioux Falls near I-90. Right now, the closest cemetery for veterans is the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.

Source: Governor Kristi Noem's office