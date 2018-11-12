Another impressive South Dakota State win, coupled with a loss by a Top Five team, means the Jackrabbits are moving up against in the lastest STATS FCS Top 25 .

SDSU, ranked sixth last week, posted a 57-38 victory at Southern Illinois while last week's number-four UC Davis lost 59-20 to then-number-five Eastern Washington, meaning six teams are moving up in the Top Ten.

For the Jacks, that means a number-five ranking this week, the highest spot in the polls since SDSU was number-two the week of October 15.

In all, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has just two teams in the Top 25, the fewest MVFC teams in the poll this season. North Dakota State is once again a unanimous number-one.

STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes)

North Dakota State 10-0 (155) Kennesaw State 9-1 Weber State 8-2 Eastern Washington 8-2 South Dakota State 7-2 Jacksonville State 8-2 James Madison 7-3 Colgate 9-0 UC Davis 8-2 Stony Brook 7-3 Princeton 9-0 North Carolina A&T 8-2 Wofford 7-3 Elon 6-3 Towson 7-3 Maine 7-3 Delaware 7-3 Nicholls 7-3 East Tennessee State 8-2 Dartmouth 8-1 San Diego 8-1 McNeese 6-4 447 Southeast Missouri State 7-3 Incarnate Word 6-4 Montana State 6-4

This week (November 17), #5 South Dakota State hosts South Dakota in the regular season finale, while #1 North Dakota State hosts Southern Illinois.