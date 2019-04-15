South Dakota State University Receives Top Ranking

You won't see any nurses wearing caps any longer but if you did there would be an extra special feather in those of South Dakota State University's College of Nursing. College Factual has ranked the SDSU college number 17 of 500 programs in its “Best Value for the Money” nationwide ranking.

With a significant leap South Dakota State’s accredited program improved its ranking position 81 slots over the previous year’s ranking of No. 98.

According to Bill Phelan, co-founder and CEO of College Factual, "Some of the factors that have contributed to this increase in quality is a high percentage of full-time teachers, teachers are compensated fairly and students are less likely to default on loans. We're happy to highlight this school as an excellent place to receive an affordable education in nursing and many other subjects.”

College Factual’s Best Nursing Schools for the Money Ranking takes into account the average yearly cost of the school, the average time students take to graduate and the quality the school provides to students. This means schools which rank highly are offering a good value for the money for nursing graduates.

“We appreciate being recognized for our efforts educating nurses and the quality of our faculty,” said Roberta Olson ’64, interim dean of the college.

Source: SDSU