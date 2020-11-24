South Dakota State Theatre to Reopen In December

Great news for the Downtown Sioux Falls area today!

According to a recent press release, the historic South Dakota State Theatre will open to the general public on December 11, 2020.

“We’re so excited about the revival of the State Theatre, not only to show off the amazing renovation work that’s been done,” Allison Weiland said, “but for the State to return as a vibrant and valuable member of Sioux Falls’ business and entertainment community” according to the press release that was sent over on behalf of the State Theatre.

However, before the auditorium doors open for the feature films, the lobby will offer concessions. Guests can also purchase memberships and gift cards to the theatre on November 27 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

And again on November 28 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm in honor of Small Business Saturday.

The official grand reopening will be held at a later time due to the current COVID-19 pandemic case numbers in the state.

For the first-ever showing in the State Theatre at 7:00 pm on December 11, the classic holiday film 'White Christmas' will be playing.

Additional showings of 'White Christmas' will be held on December 12 and again on December 13.

Tickets for these showings will go on sale on December 4, 2020. Seating will be limited to help encourage social distancing and masks will be required for all guests to wear.

“However, we know there are many people waiting for COVID to pass before venturing out to see a film, and we get it. Just know, we’ll still be here, waiting with a fresh batch of popcorn, seats more comfortable than your couch, and a great line-up of films, Weiland stated.