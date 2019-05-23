It's been a pretty good week for the athletic departments at South Dakota and South Dakota State .

Just days after the Coyotes captured the Summit League's All-Sports Commissioner's Cup , the Jackrabbits turned the tables on their in-state rivals by taking the 2018-19 South Dakota Showdown Series .

SDSU bested USD 14.5 to 11.5 in the head-to-head match-up sponsored by South Dakota Corn .

The Jackrabbits were plus-three in athletic competitions to bring the traveling trophy back to Brookings, while both schools scored the maximum three points allotted for academic achievement by compiling a student-athlete grade point average of above 3.0.

2018-19 SHOWDOWN SERIES SCORING BREAKDOWN

South Dakota State (14.5)

3 - cumulative GPA above 3.0

2 - men's basketball swept Summit series, 2-0

2 - football

1 - women's soccer

1 - men's cross country

1 - men's indoor track and field

1 - women's basketball split Summit series, 1-1

1 - women's golf

1 - softball

1 - men's outdoor track and field

.5 - men's golf tied at Summit Championships

South Dakota (11.5)

3 - cumulative GPA above 3.0

2 - volleyball swept Summit series, 2-0

2 - men's and women's swimming and diving

1 - women's cross country

1 - women's basketball split Summit series, 1-1

1 - women's indoor track and field

1 - women's outdoor track and field

.5 - men's golf tied at Summit Championships

The win is the fourth for South Dakota State in the series, which dates back to 2013.

South Dakota had won the last two showdowns and three of the last four.