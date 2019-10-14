For orchestrating a comeback win on the road, South Dakota State quarterback J’Bore Gibbs has picked up not one - but two honors from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The redshirt freshman is the league's Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week after running for two touchdowns and throwing for another in the third-ranked Jackrabbits 38-28 win at number-17 Youngstown State, Saturday (October 12).

With SDSU down 21-9 in the second half, Gibbs ran for scores of two yards and 63 yards and also found Cade Johnson for a 81 yard touchdown to keep the Jackrabbits unbeaten in conference play.

Gibbs finished the night 14-of-26 passing for 210 yards and was the Jackrabbits' leading rusher with 75 yards on 12 carries.

South Dakota State is back on the road again this week when they travel to Indiana State, Saturday (October 19) at noon.