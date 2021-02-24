South Dakota State Parks Reservations For Memorial Weekend

South Dakota has some of the best State Parks in the nation. I've camped in these campgrounds all across the state. The key is to get your site or cabin reserved as soon as possible to get that perfect spot.

If you are looking for camping options on Memorial Day Weekend reservations are about to open up. Feb. 27 is the first day to make campsite and camping cabin reservations for a Friday, May 28 arrival, which is Memorial Day Weekend.

Reservations open at 7:00 a.m. Central Time for all facilities on the 90-day reservation window. Modern lodging and all accommodations at Custer State Park accept reservations one year before arrival.

Get our free mobile app

Your arrival date determines when reservations open. So if you'll be arriving earlier, reservations open earlier, too. For facilities on the 90-day reservation window, here are some alternative arrival dates for Memorial Day weekend:

Arrive on date: Tuesday, May 25 - Reservations Open Today

Arrive on date: Wednesday, May 26 - Reservations Open February 25

Arrive on date: Thursday, May 27 – Reservations Open February 26

Arrive on date: Friday, May 28 - Reservations Open February 27

Make reservations online at www.campsd.com or call 1-800-710-2267.

Also if you are looking for an outdoor job after a long winter. You could spend an entire summer in a South Dakota state park. State Parks across the state are looking for seasonal, intern, and volunteer workers this summer. If you love to be in nature this might be the gig for you.

These positions are a great fit for teachers, college students, retired workers, or as a way to pick up some extra shifts on the weekend. You can apply today online.