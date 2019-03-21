South Dakota State Parks Closes Two Sites

You will have to wait a bit longer to pitch your tent and set up camping. A portion of Lake Vermillion Recreation Area and Randall Creek Campground are closed.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks reports that a portion of Lake Vermillion Recreation Area near Canistota is closed due to flooding. This closure affects the park’s East Unit, which includes the east campground and east boat ramp as well as access points on the south and east sides of Lake Vermillion. Access to the West Unit of the recreation area will not be impacted.

Recent rainfall and snowmelt has caused the secondary spillway to run over, which is designed to remove heavy water pressure from the dam face on the lake.

The East Unit will reopen when waters recede and the area is useable.

And officials have closed the campground at Randall Creek Recreation Area while they evaluate the condition of the bridge leading into the campground. Debris collision from a flash flood last week may have damaged the bridge, which is the only way to access the campground. The day-use area and boat ramp remain open and accessible to vehicles.

The park will not be taking any new camping reservations at this time. Campers with upcoming reservations will be notified of the situation, and kept informed as more information is available.

Officials will be evaluating the bridge over the next several weeks and do not currently have an estimate of when it might reopen.