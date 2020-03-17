South Dakota State Park Offices Closed, Trails Open

As we face COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in South Dakota we are all taking precautions. Many places are closing down or limiting access.

While state park offices are closed they want you to know that trails are still open. They remind you that “a stroll along a trail at a state park, or at the outdoor campuses in Sioux Falls and Rapid City is a great way to get some fresh air, spend quality time with your family, and avoid crowds.”

You are asked to Please make mindful decisions as you care for yourself and your loved ones but know that our state park resources are available and waiting for you.

Don’t have a park pass yet? No problem. While our offices are closed you are offering a grace period. When offices reopen stop in a get your park pass for the year. Camping reservations are ongoing. Simply give us a call at 1-800-710-CAMP (2267) or visit us online at gfp.sd.gov/camp to plan your future visits.