South Dakota State Park Listed Among Best in the U.S.

When planning your summer destinations, many people look to our nation's national parks. And while Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Mount Rushmore should be on anyone's bucket list, there's a state park in our own back yard that's considered one of the best in the United States.

The Mount Rushmore State is known for its breathtaking parks. In fact, some of the biggest tourist destinations in the U.S. are right here in South Dakota. But one of the state's most treasured parks isn't even listed as a national park, although it might as well be.

Recently, the website Thrillist released its list of the 30 Best State Parks in America. On this list you can find the famed Adirondack Park in New York State, Silver Bay Park in Minnesota, and yes, Custer State Park in South Dakota.

Custer State Park is one of those parks that has something for just about everyone. And it's in a great location too. Nesteld in the Black Hills area, the park is a whopping 71,000 acres and has over 1,500 bison roaming its vast prairie. It's also arguably the best in the state for camping, hiking, biking, swimming, and of course, fishing.

There's plenty of other amazing state parks to check out on this list as well; many of them are hidden gems you may not have heard of before.

To see the full list, check out the article for the 30 Best State Parks in America from Thrillist here.

