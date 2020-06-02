South Dakota State Park Labor Day Weekend Reservations

If you've ever camped in one of South Dakota state parks you know what a great parks system we have in our state. The parks are very popular and you need to get your reservations as soon as you can to get a site or cabin.

June 6 is the first day to make campsite and camping cabin reservations for a Friday, Sept. 4 arrival, which is Labor Day Weekend. Make reservations online at campsd.com or call 1-800-710-2267.

Reservations open at 7 a.m. Central Time for all facilities on the 90-day reservation window. Lodging, modern cabins, and all accommodations at Custer State Park accept reservations one year before arrival. As a holiday weekend, a three-day reservation is required.

Your arrival date determines when reservations open. So if you'll be arriving earlier, reservations open earlier, too. For facilities on the 90-day reservation window, here are some alternative arrival dates for Labor Day weekend:

Arrive on Tues. September 1 - Reservations Open June 3

Arrive on Wed. September 2 - Reservations Open June 4

Arrive on Thurs. September 3 - Reservations Open June 5

Arrive on Fri. September 4 - Reservations Open June 6