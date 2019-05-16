South Dakota State Park Free Fishing and Entrance this Weekend

Clipart

The end of the school year is coming and campers are getting the itch. Well, here's a tease for those who want to spend a weekend outdoors.

This weekend May 18-19 the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is giving you a free fishing and free entrance weekend into any South Dakota State Park .

You may want to refer to this as the 'unofficial start of summer.'

For a very few the only things you'll need are a fishing rod, tackle box and a sleeping bag. And then for others you will spend the next 48 hours tirelessly going over your list, shopping for supplies and getting the camper ready. That's OK too.

One thing to point out with all the spring rain you should check with the parks to see if any camp sites are under water.

This is a big year for South Dakota parks as we celebrate the 100th Anniversary. And with that several parks will be hosting birthday celebrations. So get ready to get your cake on! Friday marks the start of the 100 Years Scavenger Hunt . Can you find the secret markers?