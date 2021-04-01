South Dakota State Park Camping July 4th Reservations Open Soon

I don't know about you but I am so ready for some summer state park camping. South Dakota has over 50 state parks and recreation areas that offer camping.

In those 50 South Dakota State Parks, there are some great campsites and cabins for individuals, couples, and families. And no matter if your plans are a one-night stay or week-long vacation if you are going to reserve a space you had better plan ahead because sites go fast.

You especially need to get your reservations early for holiday weekend camping. If you want to enjoy a getaway at one of South Dakota's state parks over the 4th of July weekend they will be opening reservations on Saturday, April 3, 2021. And that is for a Friday, July 2 arrival.

You can get your reservations online at www.campsd.com or call 1-800-710-2267.

Reservations open at 7 a.m. Central Time for all facilities on the 90-day reservation window. Modern lodging and all accommodations at Custer State Park accept reservations one year before arrival.

South Dakota State Parks suggest these 10 Things to Remember When Making a Reservation:

Make sure to download the newest version of your internet browser.

Create an account before you want to reserve a campsite.

Log into your account to save time as it saves your preferences.

Reservations open 90 days from the day you want to arrive except at Custer which is one year in advance.

You can find parks with openings by using the search availability feature - simply put in your dates and search.

Make sure to include the length and width of your camper to make sure it will fit on the site.

Find your site on the map by using the map tab or look to see when your favorite site will be open by using the site availability grid tab.

After a reservation is made, a cancelation fee applies to each site.

You can transfer or move your site for free as long as you keep the same number of days.

Save money by making your reservation online at campsd.com.