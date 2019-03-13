South Dakota State Offices Closed by Governor Due to Weather

If you're planning on doing business with the state of South Dakota, you might want to think again. Apparently, the state is closed for business.

According to the Associated Press, "South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has closed state government offices in 39 central and western counties because of blizzard conditions. Noem says only essential personnel at state offices in the affected counties should report to work Wednesday."

The storm is expected to bring widespread snow across much of the Upper Midwest, including much of South Dakota.

According to Sam Gabrielli of KSFY TV, "A Blizzard Warning is in effect for North Central and Western South Dakota through Thursday night as wind gusts will easily top 50 mph, combined with heavy snowfall and extremely limited visibility. The heavy, wet snow will range from 6-12 inches of accumulation anywhere from Mobridge, to Pierre, to Murdo and points west. Travel will be IMPOSSIBLE to say the least."

"A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for locations between the Missouri and James Rivers. This warning will remain in place through Thursday night. Snowfall will range from 4-8 inches and wind gusts will top 50 mph in many locations."

The AP added, "Officials say they are monitoring the storm closely and evaluating whether further state office closures will be necessary."