If you were hoping to be there in person for one of the most highly anticipated college football games in South Dakota history and you don't have a ticket already you're out of luck.

Saturday's (October 26) Missouri Valley Conference match-up between top-ranked North Dakota State and number-three South Dakota State is officially sold out.

Monday (October 21) morning, the last of the remaining 19,300 tickets at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings were spoken for.

Kickoff is 2:00 PM, Saturday, and you can catch the game on Midco Sports Network, with pre-game coverage beginning at 1:30 PM.

The weather for the game should be ideal. The latest forecast calls for sunshine and a high temperature of 61 degrees.

The game is also generating national buzz with ESPN's College GameDay coming to Brookings for the first time. The show airs Saturday morning from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM and you can catch a simulcast of the show right here on ESPN 99.1.