South Dakota State women's basketball will host two top-25 teams at Frost Arena as part of its non-conference schedule.

The Jackrabbits announced its full non-conference schedule that features nine games. Five of those games will be played at home while the other four will be on the road. Out of the five non-conference home games, two games will be played against preseason top-25 teams.

SDSU will open the season at home against Iowa State on Saturday, November 28. Iowa State is ranked #14 in the AP Preseason Poll. Two nights later, regional foe Creighton will come to Frost Arena for a Monday night game. #21 Gonzaga closes out the opening three-game homestand on December 6.

The Jackrabbits will hit the road on December 10 when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas to face Kansas State. Following the Thursday night game, SDSU will then head to Northern Iowa on Saturday, December 12.

Sandwiched in between two road trips, Drake comes to Brookings on December 6 for a 6:00 PM game. SDSU then heads back on the road to battle #24 Missouri State on December 19 and then the team heads to Montana State on December 21. The non-conference slate ends with the finale of a home-and-home series with Northern Iowa on December 23.

SDSU will begin conference play on January 8 when they host Western Illinois. In addition to Western Illinois, SDSU will host North Dakota, South Dakota, and Kansas City as part of its home conference schedule.

More information about the Jackrabbits women's basketball schedule can be found through the SDSU website.