The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will open play with an exhibition game against Mount Marty on October 30.

SDSU officially announced its 2019-2020 regular-season schedule by confirming all non-conference games. The Jackrabbits will host UT Rio Grande Valley on November 5, followed by Peru State on November 7 to open regular season play. Other home non-conference games include North Alabama (November 18), Mississippi Valley State (November 24), Samford (November 27), Florida Gulf Coast (December 18), and Idaho (December 21).

The road non-conference slate will be interesting to watch. SDSU's road trips include stops in Nebraska (November 15), Arizona (November 21), Indiana (November 30), Montana State (December 5), and Colorado State (December 10).

Summit League conference play will begin on December 29 when the Jacks head to Omaha. The 16-game conference season runs through February 27.

To see the entire 2019-2020 season schedule for SDSU, click here.