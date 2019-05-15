South Dakota State Gets Additional Home Game for 2019

South Dakota State is already scheduled to play the most games they've had in five years with the 12 contests on the slate for the 2019 season and now the Jackrabbits have added an additional home game to the upcoming schedule.

The Jackrabbits and Drake have agreed to change the location of their September 14 game from Des Moines to Brookings, giving State seven regular season home games for the upcoming 2019 season.

No official reason has been given for the change.

The seven home contests are the most for an SDSU team since the 2005 season when they hosted eight games, including one game at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Kickoff for the game with the Bulldogs will be 1:00 PM, Sept. 14. The game will be included in season-ticket packages and is part of a 12-game regular-season schedule.

The schedule change now means the Jackrabbits will play four straight home games.for the first time since 2015.

SDSU opens the 2019 season at Minnesota, August 29.

2019 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 29 - at Minnesota

September 7 - LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

September 14 - DRAKE

September 21 - SOUTHERN UTAH

October 5 - SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

October 12 - at Youngstown State

October 19 - at Indiana State

October 26 - NORTH DAKOTA STATE

November 2 - at Missouri State

November 9 - ILLINOIS STATE

November 16 - NORTHERN IOWA

November 23 - at South Dakota

The Jackrabbits have also finalized their non-conference games for the 2020-22 seasons.

SDSU will host Butler and Dixie State and travel to Nebraska in 2020.

In 2021, the Jackrabbits will host Delaware State and Dixie State and play at Colorado State.

The 2022 schedule will open at Iowa and feature home games with UC Davis and Butler.