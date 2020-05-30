South Dakota State Football Ranked #2 in the Country

The South Dakota State football program has come a long way since entering the Division I ranks and they are now starting to see the annual respect come their way.

SDSU football is ranked No. 2 in the country in the preseason poll from HERO Sports.

This marks the highest ranking for SDSU football ever and shows how far they have come while also showcasing their staying power after being up near the top of the rankings over the last few years.

SDSU will be returning 14 starters with 6 on offense and 8 on defense which will help them build off of last season.

In 2019 SDSU went 8-5 and were rewarded with a top-eight seed in the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

The top three spots are all occupied by the Missouri Valley Conference with North Dakota State sits at No. 1 and Northern Iowa sits at No. 3.

Two other Missouri Valley Conference teams have made the Top 25 with Illinois State landing at No. 12 and Southern Illinois at No. 22.

Here is a look at the rest of the HERO Sports Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll.

2020 HERO SPORTS PRESEASON POLL

1. North Dakota State

2. South Dakota State

3. Northern Iowa

4. Sacramento State

5. James Madison

6. Weber State

7. Montana

8. Villanova

9. Montana State

10. Central Arkansas

11. Kennesaw State

12. Illinois State

13. Austin Peay

14. Furman

15. Delaware

16. Princeton

17. New Hampshire

18. Eastern Washington

19. North Carolina A&T

20. Florida A&M

21. The Citadel

22. Southern Illinois

23. Sam Houston State

24. Albany

25. Yale

For more information on Jackrabbit football and Jackrabbit athletics, visit their website.