South Dakota State Finalizes 2019 Football Schedule

Spring just arrived on the calendar, but in Brookings they're already thinking about football in the Fall.

South Dakota State's 2019 football schedule has been finalized and it includes some intriguing match-ups.

The season kicks off in Minneapolis, Thursday, August 29, with a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Jackrabbits play the first of six home games nine days later when they welcome Long Island University to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

LIU is in the process of transitioning from Division II to the FCS after merging their Brooklyn and Post campuses.

SDSU's other non-conference homie game is a match-up with Southern Utah, September 21. The Jackrabbits and Thunderbirds used to play each other in the old Great West Conference.

After a bye week, State opens Missouri Valley Conference play at home against Southern Illinois, October 5.

During league play, the Jacks will also host defending FCS champion North Dakota State (October 26), Illinois State (November 9), and Northern Iowa (November 16).

The regular season ends with the annual State-U game against South Dakota, which will be played in Vermillion, November 23.

2019 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 29 - at Minnesota

September 7 - LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY (Dairy Drive)

September 14 - at Drake

September 21 - SOUTHERN UTAH (Beef Bowl)

October 5 - SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (Hobo Day)

October 12 - at Youngstown State

October 19 - at Indiana State

October 26 - NORTH DAKOTA STATE (Dakota Marker/Hall of Fame Game)

November 2 - at Missouri State

November 9 - ILLINOIS STATE (Military Appreciation)

November 16 - NORTHERN IOWA (Precision Ag Bowl/Senior Day)

November 23 - at South Dakota

The 12-game regular season is SDSU's longest in five years.

The Jackrabbits have qualified for the FCS Playoffs each of the past seven seasons, losing in the semifinals each of the last two years.