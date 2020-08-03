South Dakota State Fair Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 South Dakota State Fair according to a recent press release.

Tickets for both the grandstand events and general gate admission can be purchased on the State Fair website at www.sdstatefair.com, over the phone at (866) 605-3247, or at the State Fair ticket office.

The 2020 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, September 3 through Monday, September 7. Channel Seeds Preview Night will be Wednesday, September 2.

Below is a list of all the planned events for this year's state fair:

Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 4, 8:00 PM

Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash

(Tickets: $20 Adults, $12 Youth age 6-15 years old, Age 5 and under are free.)

Saturday, September 5, 7:30 PM

Big Air ATV Tour

(This event offers free admission.)

Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6, 10:00 AM

South Dakota Timed Event Championship Rodeo

(This event offers free admission.)

Sunday, September 6, 9:15 PM

Laser Light Show & Fireworks sponsored by C&B Operations

(This event offers free admission.)

Monday, September 7, 1:00 PM

“Thunder at the Fair” Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull sponsored by Kibble Equipment

(Tickets: $15 Adults, $8 Youth age 6-15 years old, Age 5 and under are free.)

Discounts and daily promotions for the 2020 South Dakota State Fair can be found by clicking HERE.