South Dakota State Fair Tickets On Sale Now
Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 South Dakota State Fair according to a recent press release.
Tickets for both the grandstand events and general gate admission can be purchased on the State Fair website at www.sdstatefair.com, over the phone at (866) 605-3247, or at the State Fair ticket office.
The 2020 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, September 3 through Monday, September 7. Channel Seeds Preview Night will be Wednesday, September 2.
Below is a list of all the planned events for this year's state fair:
Thursday, September 3 and Friday, September 4, 8:00 PM
Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash
(Tickets: $20 Adults, $12 Youth age 6-15 years old, Age 5 and under are free.)
Saturday, September 5, 7:30 PM
Big Air ATV Tour
(This event offers free admission.)
Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6, 10:00 AM
South Dakota Timed Event Championship Rodeo
(This event offers free admission.)
Sunday, September 6, 9:15 PM
Laser Light Show & Fireworks sponsored by C&B Operations
(This event offers free admission.)
Monday, September 7, 1:00 PM
“Thunder at the Fair” Outlaw Truck & Tractor Pull sponsored by Kibble Equipment
(Tickets: $15 Adults, $8 Youth age 6-15 years old, Age 5 and under are free.)
Discounts and daily promotions for the 2020 South Dakota State Fair can be found by clicking HERE.