South Dakota State Fair is Still On

By the time fall rolls around we will be ready for more fun and entertainment and a corn dog. Bring on the South Dakota State Fair. Lieutenant Governor and interim Agriculture Secretary Larry Rhoden are working on state fair planning.

According to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem the State Fair annually held in Huron, South Dakota will be held September 3-7. The Governor says they continue to think out of the box about ways to continue on with the fair and keep people safe and public health a priority.

How are surrounding states reacting to the coronavirus and their state fair planning?

The CEO of the Iowa State Fair Gary Slater says, "The safety and health of our staff, volunteers, and Fairgoers is our top priority." Iowa won't be making a decision on its celebration until sometime in June. The Iowa State Fair is normally held in mid-August.

For the second time in 10 years, the North Dakota State Fair has been canceled. Officials have stated the 2020 fair annually attracts up to 300,000 visitors. In 2011 the fair was canceled because of flooding.

Our neighbors to the east are still weighing their options. The Minnesota State Fair is coming off a record-setting year and for 2020 the outlook is uncertain for one of the largest fairs in the country.