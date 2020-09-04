South Dakota State Fair Begins In Huron

The annual South Dakota State Fair in Huron has officially begun!

And for many of us, the state fair is an end of summer tradition.

“We just love the fair. My parents were always involved with the fair. I spent my first week at the fair when I was less than two months old,” according to Julie Kropuenske.

Fair attendees and vendors were both overjoyed that the state fair wasn't canceled this year like so many other events have been according to Dakota News Now.

A good majority of fair vendors heavily depend on the fairs for their income and have had to rethink their strategies when it came to fair games they have previously offered to fairgoers in the past.

“Normally we have these, you know big plastic balls that you know, you get in and try to walk on water, but with COVID this year we had to rethink our strategy and actually get a different game just because that was going to be so unsanitary,” said Fair Vendor Samuel Dominguez.- via Dakota News Now.

Now, fairgoers can instead try the Beat the Bar Challenge. But Dominguez states it’s worth it if it means he gets to work. Dominguez is looking forward to the next few days at the fair.

There are some safety measures in place to help fairgoers feel safe this year and to encourage a fun fair experience but the fair staff also agree that this year although different still looks promising.

Source: Dakota News Now.