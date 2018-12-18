One week after extending the contract of football coach John Stiegelemier, South Dakota State has done the same with men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger.

The third-year head coach of the Jackrabbits has agreed to an extension through the 2022-23 season.

The former Iowa State and Washington assistant coach is 55-28 with SDSU since replacing Scott Nagy after the 2015-16 season.

Otzelberger's Jackrabbits teams have won the Summit League Tournament each of the last first two years and captured the outright conference regular season title for the first time in school history last season. The 28-7 overall record in 2017-18 earned Otzelberger the Coach of the Year honor in the Summit League.

This season's SDSU team is currently 9-4 and holds the longest home-court winning streak in Division I men's basketball at 26 games.

The Jackrabbits are at Eastern Washington Tuesday (December 18) before returning home to close out the non-conference portion of their schedule with Montana December 22.