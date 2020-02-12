A bitterly cold snap of winter weather has forced a pair of local universities to call off classes.

Dakota News Now is reporting the South Dakota State University in Brookings and Dakota State University in Madison have each canceled Wednesday (February 12) evening classes due to frigid temperatures and dangerously low wind chills.

The National Weather Service is forecasting air temperatures at -11 for 8:00 PM, with wind chills nearing -40 in Brookings, while Madison's weather calls for air temps of -9 at 8:00 PM, with wind chills around -35.

Both cities will be under wind chill warnings from 6:00 PM Wednesday until noon Thursday (February 13).