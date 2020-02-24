Noah Freidel led South Dakota State with 26 total points in a win over South Dakota. The win for SDSU claims at least a share of the Summit League regular-season title.

SDSU (22-8, 13-2 SL) outscored USD 53-46 in the second half to pull away for an 85-80 victory at Frost Arena on Sunday afternoon (February 23). Douglas Wilson helped Freidel and SDSU by dropping 20 points, while Alex Arians and David Wingett both added 13 each in the win.

USD (19-11, 9-6 SL) had four players in double-digits for the day including a team-high 15 from Stanley Umude. The Coyotes led at halftime 32-30 and had a lead for about 10 minutes total in the game.

SDSU will travel to North Dakota State on Thursday night with a chance to clinch the outright Summit League regular-season title. USD will close its regular season next Saturday, February 29, at home against North Dakota.

