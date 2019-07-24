South Dakota State's athletic director is sticking around for at least the next five years.

The school has announced a five-year contract extension for Justin Sell, who has run the Jackrabbit athletic program since 2009.

The extension will run through June of 2024.

During Sell's time in Brookings, SDSU has claimed 43 regular and postseason league championships in eight sports, earning SDSU the Summit League Commissioner's Cup all-sports trophy five times. Academically, Jackrabbit student-athletes have regularly posted a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher during the past decade, culminating in numerous Summit League and Missouri Valley Football Conference academic awards.

Nationally, 28 State teams have made NCAA tournament appearances during that span, including seven straight postseason appearances in both football and women's basketball. SDSU is the only NCAA Division I to reach that accomplishment.

Sell has also overseen the find raising and construction of both the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex and the Dana J. Dykhouse Football Stadium, as well as upgrades in the men's and women's basketball practice facility.

Sell currently represents the Summit League and Missouri Valley Football Conference on the NCAA Division I Council and he chairs the Student-Athlete Experience Committee and is the liaison to the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.