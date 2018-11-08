South Dakota St. Wins 78-61, Extends Home Win Streak to 22

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mike Daum scored 23 points and pulled down 13 rebounds and South Dakota State extended the nation's longest current home winning streak to 22 with a 78-61 victory over Alabama State on Thursday night.

Daum was 7 of 16 from the floor and made all seven of his free throws while recording his 34th career double-double.

Skyler Flatten added 17 points, Tevin King made all four of his field-goal attempts in scoring 12 and Matt Dentlinger scored 10 for the Jackrabbits (2-0), who made 23 of 25 free throws.

Jacoby Ross was 9-of-20 shooting, including 7 of 15 from the arc in scoring 25 points for the Hornets (0-2). Braden Johnson made all five of his shots and added 10 points.

South Dakota State led from the opening minute with Flatten scoring the game's first six points. A 9-0 run late in the first half led to a 54-28 lead at the break.

David Jenkins hit a pair of 3-pointers to open the second half in an 11-3 run as the Jackrabbits took their largest lead of 24.

