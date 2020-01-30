South Dakota Spring Turkey and Paddlefish Applications Open

If you're looking to get after the gobblers or snag a paddlefish in 2020 the time to apply is now.

The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks announced today that the application period for all Spring Turkey hunting seasons is now open as is Lake Francis Case Paddlefish.

Apply for the licenses now at the GFP website.

Applications will be accepted online until February 14 for Spring Prairie and Custer State Park Turkey.

The Spring Turkey season opens for archery on April 4 and runs through May 31, 2020. The firearm turkey seasons open on April 11 and also run through May 31, 2020. All of the details for turkey hunting in South Dakota can be found here.

The Lake Francis Case Paddlefish applications will be accepted until February 15, 2020. The season runs May 1 through May 31, 2020. For all of the paddlefish season details click here.

The best way to figure out where you want to go is to use the Hunt Planner feature on the GFP website. It shows you a map of the units in the entire state and by clicking on a unit, you can get draw and harvest statistics.