South Dakota Special Olympics Polar Plunge Goes Virtual

I was really looking forward to spending this Saturday afternoon at the J&L Harley-Davidson for the annual South Dakota Special Olympics Polar Plunge on Saturday. But due to on-going concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Polar Plunge will be a virtual event.

Before you get too upset, there are still plenty of options for you to cool down and simultaneously support these amazing athletes representing the South Dakota Special Olympics. Beginning on Saturday, October 3rd, and continuing until October 10th, you can submit your virtual plunge videos or photos by using the #PlungeAsOneSD. This video is super simple and easy to do at home! You can run through a sprinkler or two, just into a lake, hop into the pool, or have people dump buckets of cold water on you!

In addition to all this fun, you are automatically entered into six different contests for:

1. Best individual costume

2. Most Money Raised (Individual)

3. First video or pictures posted

4. Best Video

5. Most Creative Video

6. Most Comical Video

But wait...there's more! If you post your video or picture online with the #PlungeAsOneSD and raise at least $100, you have a chance to win a $250 gift card package.

If you do not have any sort of social media accounts, then you can submit your videos and pictures via acrawford@sosd.org or jkvanli@sosd.org.

Remember to have fun! South Dakota Special Olympics is a wonderful organization in the Sioux Empire that truly deserves everyone's support. The group has put forth a great deal of effort to still hold its annual Polar Plunge and has made it a priority to stay connected with everyone!

Please click here to learn more information.

For now, check out my cool #PlungeAsOneSD video. Thanks to my friend Miranda for watching this event unfold and hold the camera.