South Dakota Special Olympics Cancels State Tournament

In being proactive and in light of the concerns of the Coronavirus, South Dakota Special Olympics (SOSD) has canceled the State Basketball Tournament in Pierre this weekend March 14-15.

In a statement posted on the SOSD website, officials monitoring the global health situation recommended guidance, in relation to the particular risks our athletes may face. SOSD will follow the guidance of our local and national health authorities (Public Health Departments, Ministries of Health, local health offices, CDC and WHO). SOSD will be heeding the advice of local public health authorities as we make any decisions.

All sports training and completion activities involving SOSD athletes have been suspended through March 31.

