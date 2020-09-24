The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State will begin Missouri Valley Football Conference play the weekend of February 19.

Earlier this year, the Missouri Valley Football Conference postponed games until the spring due to COVID-19. The NCAA also recently approved a plan that allows a 16-team FCS playoff for the spring as well. The combination of the two has led us to today, in which we can start to get excited for some football with the conference schedule release!

MVFC teams will play an eight-game conference-only schedule over nine weeks starting in February and continuing through April 17.

The first round of the FCS playoffs will be held on April 24 with the quarterfinals, semifinals, and championship to be played in the following weeks.

University of South Dakota:

USD will open the season at home for the first two weeks of the season. On February 19, USD will host Western Illinois in the MVFC conference opener. One week later, Northern Iowa will come to Vermillion. The Coyotes will also host NDSU on March 20, and Missouri State on April 3.

The annual rivalry game against SDSU will be the final game of the regular season for USD. The Coyotes will travel to Brookings on April 10 before their April 17 bye.

February 19: vs. Western Illinois

February 26: vs. UNI

March 4: @ North Dakota

March 13: @ Indiana State

March 20: vs. North Dakota State

March 27: @ Illinois State

April 3: vs. Missouri State

April 10: @ South Dakota State

April 17: Bye

South Dakota State University:

SDSU will start opposite of USD when it comes to their schedule. The Jackrabbits will start with back-to-back weeks on the road with trips to Southern Illinois and North Dakota. After a Week 3 bye, the first game at Dana J. Dykhouse stadium will be played on March 13 when Youngstown State comes to Brookings. That kicks off a three-game homestand for SDSU.

SDSU will travel to NDSU for the annual Dakota Marker game on April 3. The Jackrabbits will then host USD on April 10. SDSU will close out the regular season against Northern Iowa on the road.

February 20: @ Southern Illinois

February 27: @ North Dakota

March 6: Bye

March 13: vs. Youngstown State

March 20: vs. Western Illinois

March 27: vs. Indiana State

April 3: @ North Dakota State

April 10: vs. South Dakota

April 17: @ Northern Iowa