South Dakota Shows Biggest Jump for Women’s Earnings

When it comes to women making money in the workplace, South Dakota has made significant strides, but still has a long way to go.

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research , the Mount Rushmore State showed the greatest improvement among all 50 states when it comes to female employment and earnings.

That's the good news.

The bad news?

When graded on median full-time salaries, the wage gap between men and women, and how likely women are to be in the workforce and in professional or managerial jobs, South Dakota jumped from a 'D' in 2015 to a 'C+' in 2018. The report says that South Dakota women who work full-time, year-round, have median annual earnings of

$35,000, which is 77.8 cents on the dollar compared with men who work full-time, year-round.

The report says the wage gap between men and women in South Dakota won't be closed until the year.2083.

The state was also dead last in the percentage of female-owned businesses (29%).

Only one place in the nation, Washington, D.C., got an “A” grade from the IWPR. Mississippi, West Virginia and Idaho all received an 'F'.