South Dakota Showdown Series Games in Brookings

Still 6-0 in Summit League Conference play the South Dakota State University women's basketball team will host I-29 rival University of South Dakota on Friday and Saturday at Frost Arena in a South Dakota Showdown Series doubleheader. The Jackrabbit men's team will follow the ladies' games each night. SDSU men and women were both idle last weekend after the Denver games were canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

USD women (6-0) did not play at Omaha last weekend for the same reasons. The Coyote men's team, 10-6 overall, continues to roll on with their nine-game win streak. They are undefeated in conference play.

Turning to the NSIC the Augustana men's team (5-5) was scheduled to play Southwest Minnesota State twice. The announcement came earlier this week that only one game will be played at 12:00 PM Sunday at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Lady Vikings (6-3) will travel to Marshall, MN to play Southwest Minnesota State (6-2) Friday and Saturday.

The University of Sioux Falls women (5-2) will be on their home court this Friday and Saturday at the Stewart Center to host Wayne State (5-5).

And the Cougars men's team (5-1) will be in Wayne for a pair against the Wildcats (6-4).

