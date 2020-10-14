South Dakota Sets Single Day Record for COVID-19 Positives

For the second time in less than a week, the State of South Dakota has set a single-day record for the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Wednesday (October 14), the South Dakota Department of Health revealed 876 new cases of coronavirus in the state, 104 more than the previous single-day high (772), which was set five days ago (October 9).

Three more COVID-19 related deaths and 52 new hospitalizations were reported.

Currently, the state has a record total of 6,604 active cases. 303 people are currently hospitalized in South Dakota.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has recorded 30,215 positive tests and 23,320 recoveries.

291 have died from coronavirus in South Dakota.