South Dakota Senator John Thune Tests Negative for COVID-19

South Dakota Senator John Thune has tested negative for COVID-19.

Dakota News Now is reporting Thune was tested for the virus late last week.

According to the report, Thune started to experience flu-like symptoms on Wednesday (March 25). As a precautionary matter, he immediately flew home to Sioux Falls on the same day to self-quarantine.

Thune underwent COVID-19 testing on Friday of last week, and Dakota News Now reports the South Dakota Senator received the negative test results on Saturday.

Source: Dakota News Now

