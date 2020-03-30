South Dakota Senator John Thune Tests Negative for COVID-19

Getty Images

South Dakota Senator John Thune has tested negative for COVID-19.

Dakota News Now is reporting Thune was tested for the virus late last week.

According to the report, Thune started to experience flu-like symptoms on Wednesday (March 25). As a precautionary matter, he immediately flew home to Sioux Falls on the same day to self-quarantine.

Thune underwent COVID-19 testing on Friday of last week, and Dakota News Now reports the South Dakota Senator received the negative test results on Saturday.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Coronavirus, COVID-19, John Thune, South Dakota
Categories: Articles, News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top