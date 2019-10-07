South Dakota Second in Summit League Preseason Poll

The post-Mike Daum era in the Summit League looks like it's going to be wide open if the preseason media poll is any indication.

Now that the three-time Player of the Year has graduated from South Dakota State, no fewer than four different teams received multiple first-place votes from the panel, with North Dakota State emerging as the preseason favorite after being named first on 23 of the 34 ballots. The Bison went 19-16 last season, winning the Summit League Tournament.

South Dakota is second in the poll. The Coyotes grabbed six first-place votes after winning four-of-five to end the regular season 13-16 last season before falling to Purdue Fort Wayne in the opening round of the conference tournament.

SDSU is fifth in the poll. The Jacks picked up a pair of first-place votes.

Preseason Summit League Coaches Poll

North Dakota State South Dakota Oral Roberts Omaha South Dakota State Purdue Fort Wayne Western Illinois North Dakota Denver

Stanley Umude is USD's first-ever Summit League preseason Player of the Year. The junior averaged 14 points and six rebounds a game last year. His teammate, senior Triston Simpson, is also on the first team after averaging 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists a game last year.

Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Stanley Umude, South Dakota (Preseason Player of Year)

Triston Simpson, South Dakota

Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts

Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts

Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State

Kobe Webster, Western Illinois

South Dakota opens the 2019-20 season with a November 2 home exhibition with Concordia St. Paul. The regular season begins at the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, November 8-11.

South Dakota State begins October 30 with a home exhibition against Mount Marty. November 5 the regular season starts when the Jackrabbits host Texas-Rio Grande Valley.