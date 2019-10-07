South Dakota Second in Summit League Preseason Poll
The post-Mike Daum era in the Summit League looks like it's going to be wide open if the preseason media poll is any indication.
Now that the three-time Player of the Year has graduated from South Dakota State, no fewer than four different teams received multiple first-place votes from the panel, with North Dakota State emerging as the preseason favorite after being named first on 23 of the 34 ballots. The Bison went 19-16 last season, winning the Summit League Tournament.
South Dakota is second in the poll. The Coyotes grabbed six first-place votes after winning four-of-five to end the regular season 13-16 last season before falling to Purdue Fort Wayne in the opening round of the conference tournament.
SDSU is fifth in the poll. The Jacks picked up a pair of first-place votes.
Preseason Summit League Coaches Poll
- North Dakota State
- South Dakota
- Oral Roberts
- Omaha
- South Dakota State
- Purdue Fort Wayne
- Western Illinois
- North Dakota
- Denver
Stanley Umude is USD's first-ever Summit League preseason Player of the Year. The junior averaged 14 points and six rebounds a game last year. His teammate, senior Triston Simpson, is also on the first team after averaging 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists a game last year.
Preseason All-Summit League First Team
- Stanley Umude, South Dakota (Preseason Player of Year)
- Triston Simpson, South Dakota
- Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts
- Kevin Obanor, Oral Roberts
- Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State
- Kobe Webster, Western Illinois
South Dakota opens the 2019-20 season with a November 2 home exhibition with Concordia St. Paul. The regular season begins at the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu, November 8-11.
South Dakota State begins October 30 with a home exhibition against Mount Marty. November 5 the regular season starts when the Jackrabbits host Texas-Rio Grande Valley.