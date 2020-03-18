South Dakota Schools to be Closed for Another Week

Governor Kristi Noem has stated that schools will be closed through next week, the 27th of March. This is still a measure that is being taken in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Again officials state to wash your hands, stay home if you are sick and to remain from gathering in bigger groups of 10 people or more.

As of the time of writing this, there are five confirmed cases in Minnehaha and 11 cases in the state of South Dakota.

