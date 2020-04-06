South Dakota Schools Now Closed For Rest Of Year

During a live press briefing, Monday afternoon South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced she's recommending schools be closed for the rest of the school year because of the expanding COVID-19 outbreak.

This extends Gov. Noem's initial recommendation that school districts be closed through May 1. Gov. Noem stated that 'It just doesn't make sense to bring our kids back into our school buildings this year.'

48 new positive coronavirus cases were announced on Monday which brings the total positive cases of COVID-19 to 288 in South Dakota.



