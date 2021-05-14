South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson Posts ‘Shake Off’ Face Mask Video

On Thursday CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky updated the public on the new COVID-19 face mask guidelines stating: “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.

Get our free mobile app

If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Now that we will be shedding the mask in a lot of cases South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson Posted a humorous video on his Twitter page showing some uses for the coverings. Using Taylor Swift's song 'Shake It Off' Dusty highlights some interesting suggestions for repurposing some of your old face masks.

If you are fully vaccinated and ready to shake off your mask check out these tips.

Rep. Dusty Johnson's 'Shake Off The Mask' Video