It has been a rarity in Congress for the last - - oh I don't know - - while, since our congresspeople have reached across the aisle to each other to get great things done.

Today, (March 2, 2021) South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson introduced legislation that will benefit not only our South Dakota farmers, ethanol and biodiesel producers, but our state as a whole, our country, and our environment!

The Adopt GREET (Greenhouse Gases, Regulated Emissions, and Energy Use in Transportation) Act is:

a bill which would require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to update its greenhouse gas modeling for ethanol and biodiesel to more accurately reflect the environmental benefits of agriculture and biofuels. "

Representative Johnson united with his Biofuels Caucus Co-Chairs and colleagues, Republican and Democrat, to introduce this bill. Senators John Thune and Amy Klobuchar have introduced the Senate companion bill.

Representative Johnson is also quoted as saying:

“It’s time for the bureaucracy to catch up to science.” We know biofuels are an integral part of protecting our environment and building up our economies in rural America. Including the entire lifecycle from a farmer’s field to the fuel pump will allow consumers across this country, and the world, to better understand the benefits biofuels offer."

Truer words were never spoken.

On a side note, National Biodiesel day is celebrated on March 18th every year.

This proposed legislation is also supported by POET, the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, Growth Energy, the American Coalition for Ethanol, the National Corn Growers Association, and the Renewable Fuels Association.

For more information on this proposed bill see Representative Johnson's website.

Sources: Representative Dusty Johnson Press Release via Jazmine Kemp, South Dakota Soybean Checkoff, Congress.gov, and DustyJohnson.gov.