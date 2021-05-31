The number of new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota continues to decline as more and more people in the state finish their vaccination regimens.

The Centers For Disease Control says the state is 18th overall among places in America with the highest percentage of the population that has been vaccinated against coronavirus.

According to the latest figures from the South Dakota Department of Health, 322,271 residents of the state have completed their vaccines from Janssen, Moderna, or Pfizer. That translates to 49.32 percent of the population.

Get our free mobile app

In all, 653,620 doses of vaccine have been administered in the Mount Rushmore State to date.

Across the country, four states in the Northeast have seen more than half of their residents complete their shots.

STATES WITH THE HIGHEST PERCENTAGE OF RESIDENTS VACCINATED (CDC)

Vermont - 52.74% Maine - 51.95% Connecticut - 51.63% Massachusetts - 50.54% Rhode Island - 49.89% New Jersey - 47.03% Hawaii - 46.69% New Mexico - 46.4% Maryland - 45.32% New York - 45.15%

When it comes to the places with the slowest rollout of the vaccine, Southern states dominate the list with seven of the ten states that have vaccinated less than one-third of their population.

STATES WITH THE LOWEST PERCENTAGE OF RESIDENTS VACCINATED (CDC)

Mississippi - 26.49% Alabama - 28.71% Arkansas - 30.3% Louisiana - 30.54% Georgia - 30.69% Tennessee - 31.01% Wyoming - 31.15% Utah - 31.26% Idaho - 32.03% South Carolina - 32.9%

In South Dakota, 29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday (May 31). That brings the number of active cases to 382 with 44 currently hospitalized.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 108,897 South Dakotans have contracted coronavirus and 2,014 have died.