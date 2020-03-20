South Dakota Receives $15 Million for Conservation

Funds generated by sportsmen and women have resulted in nearly $15 million for conservation in South Dakota.

In the United States last year, sportsmen and women generated nearly $1 billion in excise taxes that support individual state conservation programs.

That money is then divided out amongst all 50 states to help with these programs and resources moving forward.

These funds can be added to the upcoming fiscal year.

These grants are essential in the protection of wildlife, expansion of activities and preservation of all these environments in conjunction with the hunters and anglers throughout the state.

For more information visit their website.