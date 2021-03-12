South Dakota Really Believes In This Superstition

We all know the classic unlucky sayings and superstitions, "Don't step on a crack, or you'll break your mother's back," never cross a black cat's path, and after spilling salt, you must throw a pinch over your left shoulder.

Which superstitious beliefs do you take seriously? The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino recently discovered the top superstitions in each state. The venue surveyed 1,000 people to learn more about their superstitious beliefs.

Here's a tip: South Dakota residents might want to avoid the number three.

Participants identified 200 possible superstitions. The results supported the notion that South Dakota is better off staying away from anything that comes in threes...It's basically a pattern of unfortunate events that may happen all at once. "Bad Luck Comes in Threes" is actually the most popular superstitious sentiment for six states, including South Dakota and Nebraska.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Minnesotans avoid "Friday the 13th" like the plague. Iowans really love to rely on lucky pennies. The history of this superstition indicates pennies are not actually lucky unless they are facing right-side up on the ground. Basically, don't pick up the penny if it is showing its tail or if the penny isn't shiny...

I can be a very superstitious person myself especially when it comes to black cats and even when crows fly around. Opening umbrellas indoors is another superstition I try to avoid.

Are you superstitious? What superstition do you try to avoid?