South Dakota Real Estate Market Doing Well Despite Pamdemic

South Dakota realtors are saying the local real estate market is getting quite a bit of interest from people wanting to move into our state.

According to Dakota News Now,

“People moving back, people moving in. The economics here is fabulous, so a lot of opportunities for young people in particular,” said Tony Ratchford with Keller Williams Realty.

Realtors are also saying that most of the interest appears to be relocating to Sioux Falls in particular or out West for some land of their own. Some believe that this could be due to our town's pretty consistent growth over the last forty years and that we are a relatively small business-friendly state.

Other people have told Ratchford that they would like to move to South Dakota from more densely populated areas such as Philadelphia or California since we have more space to offer.

However, not only are people considering moving to Sioux Falls for more space but also as a place for a second property to own. Plus, low-interest rates are another reason why now is a popular time for people to be buying a house.

But for first time home buyers in the area inventory can be tricky to come by as prices tend to be higher for homes that are typically selling within a month or two-time frame.

Source: Dakota News Now