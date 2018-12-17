South Dakota Rated In Top 2019 Places To Travel

Forbes has included South Dakota in its list of 14 Best Places To Travel In The US In 2019 . I've traveled all around the state an I wholeheartedly agree.

Forbes canvased 14 of what they call the 'most plugged-in travel experts' to help compile their list.

South Dakota was chosen by Katie Jackson who is a travel writer based in Montana. She explained "South Dakota unexpectedly blew me away when I road tripped across the country. The wonderfully tacky roadside attractions along I-90, which can easily turn a two-day trip into a week, include the world’s largest corn palace, the world’s largest log chair, a 50-foot-tall Indian woman, upside down firetrucks, a deer made of car parts and a huge fiberglass horse with 'Rushmore heads.'"

Other places listed in the “14 Best Places To Travel In The US In 2019.”

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Nashville, Tennessee

Fort Collins, Colorado

New York

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Palm Springs, California

Baltimore, Maryland

Charleston, South Carolina

Colonial and Greater Williamsburg, Virginia

North Adams and Williamstown, Massachusetts