South Dakota Ranks Mid-Pack for July 4th Drinking

The Fourth of July weekend is coming up and Americans will be celebrating our independence with fireworks, cookouts and drinking. Sure we need to stay hydrated with water during the hot months but let's not forget about Mr. Beer and other cocktails. How does South Dakota rank among the booziest states in America?

Using research conducted by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have been ranked in order of alcohol consumption per capita, each year. Leading the way is New Hampshire with more than 4.6 gallons of booze consumed per capita.

They're followed by Washington, D.C., Delaware, Nevada, and North Dakota. Hey neighbors to the north...nice work on a top-5!

Minnesota was ranked the 13th booziest state. No doubt amped up by Vikings fans when we limp out of the playoffs...Every. Single. Season.

And South Dakota? We check in mid-pack at number 26. Our Rushmore State averages 2.37 gallons per year, which seems impressive until you find out the three states that are smaller all drink more.

